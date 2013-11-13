BEIJING Nov 14 China's state media are working
overtime to persuade the public that genetically modified food
is safe, apparently softening up the population for a policy
switch to allow the sale of such food to ensure its 1.35 billion
people have enough to eat.
In the past 30 years, China's urban population has jumped to
about 700 million from under 200 million, driving up demand for
meat and staples such as rice that scientists say only GMO can
satisfy.
Imported GMO soybeans are already used as feed for animals
but winning acceptance for the more widespread use of GMO may be
a hard sell in a country frequently in the grip of food scares
-- just this year over baby milk powder and chemicals in
chickens, for instance.
GMO food faces opposition even at the top levels of Chinese
bureaucracy, with a senior national security official likening
it to opium.
But state media is taking up the fight: on Monday, Communist
Party mouthpiece the People's Daily rejected rumours that eating
GMO food could alter human DNA, and news agency Xinhua ran an
investigation last week debunking tales that GMO corn
consumption had reduced sperm counts.
Zhang Qifa, known as China's "father of GMO rice", recently
criticised the Ministry of Agriculture for refusing to approve
strains that have cost billions of yuan in research over the
past decade.
Beijing granted safety certificates for its first
genetically modified rice in 2009 but has so far refused to
authorise commercial production until the public is onside.
The certificate for Zhang's pest-resistant "Bt" rice will
expire next year, meaning researchers have to reapply, a process
that could take years.
"Right now, China's GMO rice production has ground to a halt
... I personally think we have missed opportunities to develop,"
Zhang said, adding that GMO commercialisation wasn't a matter
for the public and should begin without delay.
Huang Dafang, a researcher with the Biotechnology Research
Institute of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, was
unimpressed with the media campaign. "We have not seen any signs
of progress, only the continuation of the debate."
Scientists have been at pains to show that GMO is already
part of the food chain: China is the world's top importer of GMO
soybeans, used as feed, and also imports GMO corn from the
United States and elsewhere.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has forecast China's rice
imports would reach a record high of 3.4 million tonnes in
2013/14 and researchers say China is facing a growing food gap
that can only be properly addressed through the use of GMO.
But while policymakers have expressed optimism about GMO
crops and scientists have long urged the government to allow new
strains of GMO rice, Beijing will not move until it is sure the
risks are minimal and that, crucially, the public is behind it.
A NEW KIND OF OPIUM
The debate hasn't been entirely one-way, with influential
researchers still urging caution, especially when it comes to
staples like rice and wheat.
"Many have said there are no risks to GMO food but the risks
may not even be discovered in three or five years but actually
over three to five generations," said Jiang Changyun, research
director at the Industrial Development Research Institute, who
wants the government to improve food labelling so that people
can decide themselves whether to eat GMO or not.
The debate has moved into the realms of national security,
with Peng Guangqian, deputy secretary-general of the National
Security Policy Committee, likening GMO food in August to a new
kind of opium being forced upon China by Western companies.
Writing in Global Times, a tabloid backed by the People's
Daily, Peng said companies such as Monsanto and Dupont
were dumping GMO products on China.
Wang Xiaoyu, an official at the Heilongjiang Soybean
Association, said GMO soyoil consumed in southern parts of the
country was linked to high cancer rates.
However, another worry, he conceded, was that imports of
cheap GMO soy had led to a fall in local production, since many
planters were unable to compete.
Huang of the Biotechnology Research Institute complained
that the scientific debate had been hijacked.
"GMO is a scientific matter and should not be debated at the
social level. If China's Three Gorges dam and nuclear power were
decided by public debate, neither would have been established,"
he said.
