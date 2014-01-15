BEIJING Jan 15 China's agriculture ministry
says there is still no timetable for the commercialisation of
domestically developed genetically-modified strains of corn and
rice, although the country is already the world's top buyer of
GMO soy.
The ministry granted safety certificates for its first
genetically-modified rice and corn in 2009 but has so far
refused to authorise commercial production.
"For GMO products, we are taking active but cautious
measures," vice agriculture minister Chen Xiaohua told reporters
on Wednesday.
Imported GMO soy and corn are already used as feed for
animals in China but winning acceptance for the more widespread
use of GMOs is hard to accept in a country frequently hit by
food scares.
Chinese scientists have criticised the ministry for not
moving forward on commercialisation of the technology, which has
cost billions of yuan in research over the past decade. They
claim China is facing a growing food gap that can only be
properly addressed through the use of GMO.
"We will actively strengthen scientific research and develop
new strains with our own intellectual property rights... while
we will be cautious in commercialisation and application to
ensure safety of the products," said Chen.
Imported GMO crops also have to comply with the country's
regulations and need approval before being imported, added Chen,
referring to the recent rejection of around 600,000 tonnes of
U.S. corn, as well as U.S. distillers grains, over the past two
months.
He declined to comment on when the ministry is likely to
grant approval to Syngenta AG's MIR 162, the variety at the
centre of the rejections.
