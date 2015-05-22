BEIJING May 22 Proposed changes to China's
regulations on genetically modified organisms (GMO) could
further delay an already lengthy approval process for imports of
new GMO crops, plant science industry association CropLife Asia
said.
China's Ministry of Agriculture revealed plans to amend its
regulations on GMOs last month, which was seen as an attempt to
reassure consumers concerned about the contamination of
conventional foods with GMOs.
The changes, open for public comment until May 24, include
the removal of fixed periods for the submission and review of
new GMO crops, which is likely to result in further delays for
seed firms, said CropLife Asia, whose members include Monsanto
, Bayer CropScience and DuPont.
"We have particular concerns about the amendments to
articles 16 and 22 since they are likely to have significant
negative impacts on the timeliness, predictability and
transparency of the Chinese agricultural biotechnology approvals
system," said executive director Siang Hee Tan.
Current law stipulates three deadlines for the submission of
GMO crops for approval each year - March 1, July 1 and Nov. 1.
At each deadline, an expert biosafety committee meets to review
pending applications.
The Ministry of Agriculture issues official approvals at a
later date based on the committee's assessment.
The new version of the law includes no such fixed dates for
reviewing applications. It also has a clause saying the ministry
will consider "scientific, economic and social factors" in its
decision-making, broadening it out from scientific
considerations.
The ministry did not respond to a request for comment on the
changes.
China, the world's largest soybean importer, has been taking
longer to approve new biotech crops amid misgivings among the
public about GMO food.
It took five years to approve a GMO corn made by
Syngenta, known as MIR162, and seven years to pass
Bayer's LL55 Liberty Link soybean.
Before the approval of MIR162 in December, more than 1.4
million tonnes of U.S. corn containing the unapproved strain was
rejected at Chinese ports, causing large losses for trading
firms and triggering lawsuits against Syngenta.
The Ministry of Agriculture also delayed approval of a
soybean variety last year, citing negative public opinion,
believed to be the first time it had given such a reason for
delaying a decision on a GMO product.
International firms voiced concern about the "arbitrary
nature" of China's approval system in an American Chamber of
Commerce report in February, noting that in practice new
products were only being reviewed once a year.
Tan said there were "clear inconsistencies" with World Trade
Organization rules on phytosanitary agreements and trade, which
should be conducted according to a scientific process and
without undue delay.
