(Corrects name of Syngenta corn trait to Agrisure Viptera, not
Duracade, and spelling of Dow AgroSciences instead of
Agrisciences, paragraph 1)
BEIJING, June 14 China has approved 16
genetically modified (GMO) crop varieties for import from June
12, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday, including
Syngenta's MIR162 Agrisure Viptera corn and Dow AgroSciences'
Enlist corn.
The products in total include five GMO soybean varieties,
four GMO corn varieties, three rapeseed varieties, three cotton
varieties and a sugar beet product.
(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)