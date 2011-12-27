* China bans gold exchanges across the country except two
* China c.bank says illegal deals rampant with gold
exchanges
* China c.bank vows to clean up the sector
BEIJING, Dec 27 Gold exchanges in China
outside of two in Shanghai are to be banned, authorities said in
a statement released on Tuesday.
Gold exchanges have mushroomed across China, from the
northern port city of Tianjin to Guangxi bordering Vietnam, as
spot prices in the precious metal have soared to record
highs and speculation has boomed.
"No local authority, institution or individual is allowed to
set up gold exchanges," said the notice dated December 20 and
jointly issued by the People's Bank of China, the Ministry of
Public Security and other regulators.
The notice -- published on the central bank website
(www.pbc.gov.cn) -- said the Shanghai Gold Exchange and the
Shanghai Futures Exchange are enough to meet domestic investor
demand for spot gold and futures trading.
Existing exchanges or "platforms" were told to stop offering
new services.
The PBOC cited lax management, irregular activities and
evidence of illegality which were causing risks to emerge, as
the reasons for taking the decision.
The central bank said it would lead a team to clear up the
mess -- gold exchanges will be altered or closed, banks will
stop providing clearing services to them; and some people will
be put under police investigation, PBOC said.
An official at the Beijing Gold Exchange Centre, who
declined to be identified, told Reuters over the phone that the
exchange has not received any detailed instructions.
"But the talk of a crackdown has been going on for a while,"
he said. "Of course, this affects our business."