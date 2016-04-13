By A. Ananthalakshmi
| SINGAPORE, April 13
SINGAPORE, April 13 Top Chinese banks and gold
miners, along with the world's biggest jewellery retailer, will
be among 18 members taking part in Beijing's new
yuan-denominated gold benchmark, a source familiar with the
matter said.
Two foreign banks will also join the benchmark-setting
process, when it launches on April 19, marking China's biggest
step to become a price-setter for gold.
As the world's top producer, importer and consumer of gold,
China has baulked at having to depend on a dollar price in
international transactions, and believes its market weight
should entitle it to set the price of gold.
A yuan gold fix is not expected to pose an immediate threat
to the gold pricing dominance of London and New York, but it
could ultimately give Asia more power, particularly if the
Chinese currency becomes fully convertible.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China,
Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China
, China Construction Bank and Bank of
Communications are among the ten Chinese banks that
will participate, said the source, who declined to be identified
because he was not authorised to speak to the media.
Two foreign banks would also join, the source said, without
naming them.
Chow Tai Fook, the world's biggest jewellery
retailer, Swiss trading house MKS, Chinese miners China National
Gold Group and Shandong Gold Group will
also be members, the source said.
MKS confirmed it was taking part, while Chow Tai Fook
declined to comment.
The other companies were not immediately available for
comment.
The Chinese benchmark price will be derived from a 1
kg-contract to be traded on the state-run Shanghai Gold Exchange
(SGE), which will act as the central counterparty.
The price, to be quoted in yuan per gram, will be set twice
a day based on a few minutes of trading in each session.
SGE was not immediately available for comment.
The spot benchmark in London is set via a twice-daily
auction on an electronic platform with 12 participants after
starting off with six.
The London fix, which was previously set via a
teleconference among banks, was replaced by electronic auctions
after a shake-up in benchmark setting following a scandal over
rigging of the Libor interest rate broke in 2012.
Support from foreign banks will be crucial for the
international use of the yuan benchmark, but China has struggled
to get them to sign up due to sensitivity around benchmarks amid
scrutiny by regulators.
Reuters reported in January that China had warned foreign
banks it could curb their operations in the domestic market if
they refuse to participate in the benchmark-setting
process.
(Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Ed
Davies)