British stocks lag Europe as miners, retailer Next sink
* Oil group Shell pares gains as crude slumps (Adds details, closing prices)
BEIJING, Sept 10 China's Shanghai Gold Exchange said it will allow physical gold to be used as collateral on futures contracts from Sept. 29, according to a statement posted on its website on Thursday.
Physical gold will be permitted to be used for up to 80 percent of margin value, according to the statement. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Oil group Shell pares gains as crude slumps (Adds details, closing prices)
* Well-received earnings boost InBev, Andritz, Ferrari (Adds details, closing pries)