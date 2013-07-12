By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong
| SHANGHAI, July 12
Trading volumes for gold and
silver on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) jumped to record
highs a week after the bourse launched after-hours trading,
driven by a surge in investment and hedging demand as overseas
prices fluctuated.
The ShFE launched night trading on July 5 to give investors
in the world's second-largest gold importer a tool to manage
risk during trading hours in London and New York. The extended
hours could give China a better hold in the global gold market.
"The pricing power for main commodities is still decided by
trading in overseas market, and any large price movement will
not be favourable for domestic investors to control risks," said
Sun Yonggang, an analyst with Everbright Futures in Shanghai.
Weekly buy and sell trading volume for the most active gold
contract more than doubled from a week ago to 2.06
million lots as of Friday, exchange data showed.
Daily transactions for gold rose to a record of 595,642 lots
on Thursday, compared to an average of 483,529 lots in June, the
data showed.
Daily volume for the silver contract rose roughly
six-fold from a week ago to 2.23 million lots on Thursday.
"The night gold trade will help investors to adjust their
positions immediately facing overseas market volatilities and
the liquidity for gold night trade looks promising," Sun said.
Before after-hours trading was launched, Chinese investors
were often exposed to global price fluctuations in the U.S. and
European markets.
Gold slipped on Friday, but remained on track for its
biggest weekly gain since October 2011 as fears of an early end
to U.S. monetary stimulus subsided and bullion's appeal as a
hedge against inflation was restored..
The ShFE's night trading hours run from 9:00 p.m. to 2:30
a.m. local time. Each lot of gold is 1,000 grams and that of
silver is 15 kilogrammes.
The country's biggest commodity exchange by contract value
trades besides gold and silver - copper, aluminium, zinc, lead,
natural rubber, fuel oil and steel. The exchange is also
preparing to launch crude oil futures.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)