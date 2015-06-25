CORRECTED-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM - CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has sold about a third of his stake in IBM Corp during the first and second quarter of 2017, CNBC reported.
SHANGHAI, June 25 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) is interested in participating in the London gold price benchmarking process, a company official said on Thursday.
"ICBC is very keen on participating," Zhou Ming, general manager of the bank's precious metals department said at the LBMA Bullion Market Forum in Shanghai.
Last week, the London Bullion Market Association said the Bank of China would become the first Chinese bank to participate in the electronic platform that sets the gold price benchmark. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)
WASHINGTON, May 4 General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeff Immelt warned the Trump administration on Thursday to avoid protectionist policies while calling on it to level the playing field for American companies with tax reform, revived export financing and improved trade agreements.