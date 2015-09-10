(Corrects spelling of "treasuries" in paragraph 1)

SHANGHAI, Sept 10 The Shanghai Gold Exchange said on Thursday it will allow A-shares, exchange-traded funds and treasuries to be used as collateral for gold trading.

The move comes as Beijing unleashes a slew of measures to stave off a collapse in its stock market and restricts trading in stock index futures. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Kazunori Takada)