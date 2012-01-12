UPDATE 2-Petropavlovsk investors advised to vote against board overhaul
* Peter Hambro stepping down as chairman, staying on the board
SHANGHAI Jan 12 China produced 32.61 tonnes of gold in November, up 2.7 percent from the previous month, the government said on Thursday.
Total output for first 11 months of the year rose 4.85 percent or 14.97 tonnes to 323.36 tonnes, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Peter Hambro stepping down as chairman, staying on the board
* Micro Focus, Sage, Sophos among top fallers (Updates prices at close, adds detail)