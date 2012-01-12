(Adds table) SHANGHAI, Jan 12 China produced 32.61 tonnes of gold in November, up 2.7 percent from the previous month, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Thursday. Total output for the first 11 months of the year rose 4.85 percent or 14.97 tonnes to 323.36 tonnes, it said in a statement. Following is a table of production in 2011, based on official figures from the ministry, Chinese media reports of output and Reuters calculations from the available data. All output figures are in tonnes Output pct change: Output pct change: (month) mo/mo yr/yr (ytd) yr/yr Jan 23.277 -28.36 6.73 23.277 6.73 Feb 23.919 2.76 13.22 47.196 9.92 Mar 26.216 9.60 -3.71 73.412 4.63 April 29.819 13.74 3.29 103.230 4.20 May 28.791 -3.74 1.69 132.020 3.67 June 32.394 12.51 1.56 164.416 3.25 July 30.083 -7.13 -3.14 194.499 2.21 Aug 31.889 6.00 15.32 226.388 3.87 Sept# 32.614 2.27 7.53 259.002 4.32 Oct 31.750 -2.65 10.49 290.752 4.96 Nov 32.61 2.71 3.94 323.362 4.85 Including : Mining production: Output pct change: Output pct change: (month) mo/mo yr/yr (ytd) yr/yr Jan 19.296 -25.80 8.39 19.296 8.39 Feb 19.960 2.04 14.79 38.986 11.53 Mar 21.276 8.05 -4.76 60.262 5.18 April 25.130 18.11 4.75 85.392 5.05 May 23.738 -5.54 2.78 109.130 4.55 June 27.903 17.55 3.02 137.033 4.23 July 25.900 -7.18 N/A* 162.933 3.31 Aug 26.613 2.75 N/A* 189.546 5.53 Sept N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oct N/A N/A N/A 243.237 6.91 Nov 26.905 N/A 6.34 270.142 6.34 Smelting production: Output pct change: Output pct change: (month) mo/mo yr/yr (ytd) yr/yr Jan 3.981 -38.62 -0.62 3.981 -0.62 Feb 4.229 6.23 6.44 8.210 2.90 Mar 4.940 16.81 1.08 13.150 2.21 April 4.688 -5.10 -3.91 17.838 0.53 May 5.052 7.76 -3.13 22.890 -0.30 June 4.492 -11.08 -6.65 27.382 -0.39 July 4.184 -6.86 N/A 31.566 -3.15 Aug 5.276 26.10 N/A 36.842 -3.92 Sept N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oct N/A N/A N/A 47.515 -4.03 Nov 5.705 N/A 17.75 53.220 -2.08 Note: 2010 July and Aug numbers and 2011 Sept and Oct breakdown were not available. # denotes figures based on Reuters' calculations. The ministry only provides year-to-date figures for the breakdown of primary production and gold as a by-product. Monthly figures are derived from that data by Reuters. (Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Ken Wills)