By A. Ananthalakshmi and Fayen Wong
| SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI
SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI Oct 22 The Shanghai Gold
Exchange (SGE) is working on plans for China's first forwards
and options in gold, sources say, potentially putting China
ahead in the race to set an Asian pricing benchmark that might
eventually rival the London gold fix.
China, which overtook India last year to become the world's
biggest consumer of gold, bans trading in commodity options and
forwards at present to limit speculation.
But Beijing is setting the stage for the launch of such
derivatives as it opens up its markets, and gold could be among
the first commodities on the list, although it remains unclear
when trading might start.
The state-run SGE, at the forefront of China's efforts to
dominate bullion pricing, opened an international bourse last
month and foreign banks have shown strong interest in trading
its yuan-denominated contracts. The exchange now wants to expand
its product line to boost liquidity.
Higher volume in gold trades open to foreign players could
help China set a benchmark for gold in Asia, at a time when the
century-old London fix is under regulatory scrutiny and in the
process of being revamped to provide more transparency.
However, the SGE is likely to introduce gold options first
on the main board for domestic players rather than on its new
international board, according to two sources with knowledge of
the plans. Foreigners are likely to see forwards first.
"We are eyeing the launch of gold forwards in the next six
months to a year on the international board," said a senior
source at the SGE, who declined to be named because the plans
are not final.
"Options are also in our pipeline but it may take longer and
they are likely to be launched on the main board first, open to
a few players."
Forwards and options can be used for hedging, but also for
speculative trading. Options give the investor a right but not
an obligation to buy or sell an underlying asset at a specified
price by a certain date. They are considered more speculative
than forwards, which set a price for physical delivery at a
future date.
"China wants to launch an options market and develop more
derivatives instruments because they need to push for greater
financial liberalisation," said Tan Xiaojun, a product analyst
at Nanhua Futures.
"To do that, they will need to have bigger tolerance for
speculative trade, but I think they are still very cautious on
that end and the main consideration is still how much a certain
derivative product can help end-users manage risks."
China's existing futures markets are dominated by retail
investors, so the authorities may have to find ways to manage
speculative trading by these investors in options and forwards
while encouraging institutions to participate, analysts said.
SIMULATED TRADING
The SGE source said plans for both forwards and options were
still at the exploratory stage and the launch of both would
depend on regulatory approval. Officials at the SGE were not
available for comment.
Other sources familiar with developments said regulators may
give approval first to the Dalian Commodity Exchange's corn
options and then roll out options for exchange-traded funds and
stocks ahead of gold, as those products are more mature and the
exchanges involved have made the most thorough preparations.
China is cautiously opening up its economy to market forces
and liberalising its financial markets.
Part of that effort involved the creation of the Shanghai
free trade zone and the launch of the SGE's international
bourse, allowing foreigners for the first time to directly
invest in the country's gold market using offshore yuan.
The SGE is not the only bourse interested in gold options.
Brokerage sources said the Shanghai Futures Exchange had
been keen on launching gold options for a few years, but it has
been distracted by preparations for after-hours trading for gold
and a crude oil futures contract.
"They really haven't had time and resources to put together
a thorough plan for gold options. They've done some simulated
trading but it didn't take off because there was no liquidity,"
said an executive at a large brokerage firm.
But plans are being firmed up now and the authorities are
cautiously backing the moves.
China's securities watchdog said last October the time was
ripe for commodity options but no timetable has been set.
Analysts said a lack of brokers with experience in these
financial instruments remained a challenge.
China also has an immature market-making system with few
institutions ready to quote both bid and offer prices, another
problem for liquidity in options.
"Regulators are encouraging market players to develop
(options) products," said the SGE source.
"Both exchanges could launch gold options in the next few
months, but I suspect volumes would be low as it would be open
only to a few players," the source said referring to the SGE and
the Shanghai Futures Exchange.
(Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr. and Alan Raybould)