* Import licences could be granted to those who meet
requirements
* PBOC says will keep tight leash on gold market
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 19 China's central bank
on Thursday detailed plans on granting more licences for gold
imports and exports, while maintaining that it could impose
trade restrictions when necessary.
A further opening up of the world's second biggest bullion
market would underpin demand for the metal while also boosting
global prices that have dropped 9 percent in two months.
Import licences could be granted to gold producers, refiners
and financial institutions, who meet certain requirements, from
April 1, the central bank said on its website on Thursday.
Currently, only 15 banks can import gold into China.
In the last few years, Beijing has accelerated the pace of
reforms in the gold market. It allowed foreign banks to import
gold for the first time in 2013 and launched gold-backed
exchange traded funds for the first time that year.
In 2014, it opened up yuan-denominated gold contracts to
foreign investors on the Shanghai Gold Exchange, which launched
gold options trading on a trial basis this year.
China, the world's top gold producer, is also aiming to gain
more influence over prices for the metal.
The central bank, however, said it would continue to keep a
tight leash on the market.
"The People's Bank of China (PBOC) can carry out
restrictions of gold and gold product imports and exports in
accordance with the requirements of national macroeconomic
adjustments," it said on its website. (bit.ly/1DC1KWd)
It also said firms engaging in gold trade should bear the
responsibility to maintain a balance in supply and demand in the
domestic market, and trades need to be registered with gold
exchanges approved by the State Council, China's cabinet.
The PBOC did not elaborate on any possible restrictions it
could carry out or why. The central bank already has a quota
system in place for gold imports, with banks needing an approval
on how much they can import every year.
Questions were raised last year about over-invoicing of gold
and jewellery exports that some said signalled a resurgence of
speculative currency inflows.
