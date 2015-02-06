More than 50 miners trapped in explosion in Iran, some feared dead
May 3 More than 50 miners were trapped after a huge explosion in a coal mine in northern Iran on Wednesday, and some were feared to have died, state media reported.
BEIJING Feb 6 China's gold output climbed 5.5 percent last year to nearly 452 tonnes, making the country the world's biggest producer for the eighth straight year, the China Gold Association said on Friday.
Total consumption reached around 886 tonnes over the year, down 24.7 percent on a year earlier, the association said in a separate notice.
"Although 2014 gold consumption fell by a large margin, the (longer-term) trend of increasing demand has not changed," the association noted, saying that last year's fall came after a very rapid increase in gold purchases in the second half of 2013 as a result of declining prices.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)
OSLO, May 3 Sweden's Lundin Petroleum lifted its full year production guidance on Wednesday and said it still expected to find more oil in the Barents Sea despite a recent setback.