SINGAPORE China's net gold imports from Hong Kong hit the highest in seven months in October as the country bought more than 100 tonnes of gold for a sixth straight month to meet unprecedented demand for bullion.

China's net purchases from Hong Kong totalled 131.19 tonnes in October, up from 110.914 tonnes in September, according to data e-mailed to Reuters by the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department.

The imports were the strongest since March when China, set to overtake India as the biggest gold consumer this year, bought a record 136.185 tonnes.

