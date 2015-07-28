By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, July 28 China's gold imports could fall
as much as 40 percent this year as demand for bullion used to
back domestic financing deals decreases, the world's biggest
refiner Valcambi said.
A lot of the gold China imported in the last three years was
used to secure cheaper loans due to a liquidity crunch, but that
is now flowing back into the market as lending rates drop.
"All this gold that was used for financing has been given
back as there is liquidity in the market and liquidity is
cheap," Valcambi Chief Executive Michael Mesaric told Reuters.
"There is no need to use gold anymore," Mesaric said.
Lower demand from China, which accounts for nearly a fifth
of global consumption, may add pressure on global prices
that tumbled last week to $1,077 an ounce, the lowest since
2010, and have yet to recover strongly.
Chinese firms may have locked up as much as 1,000 tonnes of
gold in financing deals, the World Gold Council said in a report
last year.
But Mesaric said after China's central bank has continuously
cut lending rates to support the economy, China's gold imports
had been dropping.
"The market is supplied by itself by gold coming out of
loans, financing," he said.
China's gold imports via main conduit Hong Kong dropped to a
10-month low in June, data showed on Monday. Imports fell to
813.13 tonnes last year from a record 1,158.16 tonnes in 2013.
China does not provide official trade data on gold and the
Hong Kong numbers serve as a proxy for flows to the mainland.
The Hong Kong data, however, does not provide a full picture as
Chinese imports also come directly through Shanghai and Beijing.
Mesaric was referring to China's imports via all routes in
estimating the fall in this year's purchases.
The decline in China's appetite is evident in modest
premiums on the Shanghai Gold Exchange over the global
benchmark, said ANZ Bank commodity strategist Victor
Thianpiriya.
"In the past two years we've seen a big pickup in the
Shanghai premium which makes it profitable for traders to import
gold and sell them on the domestic market and we're not seeing
that premium pick up this year," said Thianpiriya.
Lower imports from China could pull gold towards $1,025 an
ounce, said Mesaric.
"I think $1,025 is a good support. In worst case scenario
gold can drop to $950, but I don't think at the moment that is
going to happen."
