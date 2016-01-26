MANILA Jan 26 China's net gold imports via main conduit Hong Kong rebounded to nearly 862 tonnes in 2015, data showed on Tuesday, as weak prices lifted the appetite of the world's top consumer in December.

China's net gold imports rose to 861.7 tonnes last year from 813.1 tonnes in 2014, according to data emailed to Reuters by the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department.

Net imports in December jumped to 129.266 tonnes from 79.003 tonnes in November, the data showed. (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)