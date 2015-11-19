* Gold lending has soared as tight credit limits traditional
loans
* China banks turning more cautious on gold lending -sources
* Weaker Chinese economy, gold prices hurting jewellers
* Pull back in trade could put more pressure on gold prices
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Nov 20 Chinese banks are growing
alarmed by a rising number of defaults among jewellery
manufacturers, prompting them to review new gold lending more
carefully in the world's biggest consumer, according to sources
with direct knowledge of the issue.
The top four Chinese banks alone have up to 443.4 billion
yuan ($69.63 billion) tied up in gold leasing, so any pull back
could cut China's imports and hit global bullion prices
that are already languishing at the lowest in more than five
years.
Bank of China, the country's fourth-biggest
lender by assets, has seen at least one default on a loan, said
two sources familiar with the issue, who declined to be named as
they were not authorised to speak to the media.
Other banks, from major players to smaller lenders, have
also seen defaults by jewellery makers, said four sources.
The defaults are still only a small percentage of total gold
loans but banks are already taking steps to slow the pace of
such lending, the sources say.
"Banks are generally taking a more cautious approach to gold
leasing," said Samson Li, senior analyst with GFMS, a metals
consultancy owned by Thomson Reuters.
"If there is a massive default, they will significantly cut
back on this business, and that will affect China's imports," he
said.
Gold leasing has grown rapidly in the last few years, as
tight credit conditions drove companies to look for alternative
ways to raise money.
"What drives demand for gold leasing is not gold itself, but
relatively cheaper loans," said Jiang Shu, chief analyst at
Shandong Gold Group, the parent of Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd
.
Loans are typically offered to firms in the bullion
industry, such as manufacturers, who use the gold to make
jewellery, or bullion producers, who raise funds for their
operations by selling the leased bullion.
Some manufacturers have also been acting as credit providers
themselves, lending cash from the sale of the leased gold and
pocketing the difference between gold and cash loan rates, say
industry officials.
Those funds can end up being used for speculative
investments such as real estate.
RETAIL GOLD SALES DOWN
With gold retail sales taking a hit due to a slowing Chinese
economy and a bearish price outlook, manufacturers are finding
it harder to repay the loans.
"Banks are looking at the risks, rather than the profits,"
said a source at a big state-owned bank, adding that demand for
gold loans remained but banks had turned more cautious.
A jewellery manufacturer defaulted on a small loan taken out
with Bank of China as recently as October, said a source, adding
the bank now wanted to limit the amount of new leasing business.
Bank of China did not respond to repeated phone calls and an
email seeking comment.
Among other big banks, Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China did not reply to an email seeking comment on
whether they had seen any defaults.
Agricultural Bank of China and China
Construction Bank also did not respond.
BANK HOLDINGS
Precious metals holdings of the top four Chinese banks
totalled 443.4 billion yuan as of Sept. 30, up more than 40
percent from 2013, according to their latest financial reports.
Nearly all is likely tied up in gold financing and at current
prices would amount to around 2,000 tonnes of bullion.
Bank of China saw a drop in its holdings in the latest
quarter, although the reason was unclear. China Minsheng Banking
Corp Ltd, a private lender, also saw a decline.
But most other banks continue to increase gold assets,
driving China's bullion imports at a time when consumer demand
in the mainland is headed for a second annual decline.
Physical deliveries from the Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE),
the platform over which physical transactions, including
leasing, takes place, are on track this year to beat the
previous record set in 2013.
This indicates an active leasing market, since consumer
demand has fallen.
"More jewellery companies are defaulting as the Chinese are
not purchasing as much gold jewellery as before," said a source
at another big bank.
Partly blaming weak sales, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd
, China's top jeweller by market value, has warned its
first-half net profit could drop by up to 50 percent.
(Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Ed
Davies)