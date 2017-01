SHANGHAI, July 24 China's total gold production in the first six months of 2014 reached 211.1 tonnes, up 9.47 percent from a year ago, the China Gold Association said in a statement on Thursday.

The association said in a separate statement that gold demand in the same period dropped 19.4 percent to 569.45 tonnes.

(Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Paul Tait)