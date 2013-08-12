BEIJING Aug 12 China has fined five domestic
jewellers 10.1 million yuan ($1.7 million) for fixing their
prices, state media said on Monday, the second time in less than
a week that authorities penalised firms found to be
anti-competitive.
China News Agency said the country's top economic planner,
the National Development and Reform Commission, fined the five
Shanghai-based firms after investigations showed they had fixed
the prices of gold and platinum jewellery.
The companies agreed to a price calculation formula that
limited price fluctuations to within a range, the agency said.
The Shanghai Gold and Jewellery Trade Association was also fined
500,000 yuan for supporting the price-fixing.
The size of the penalty was considerably less than the $110
million in fines meted out last week to six milk powder makers,
including Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, Danone
and New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra after they were
found to be fixing prices.
The government is also investigating 60 foreign and local
pharmaceutical firms, including GlaxoSmithKline, for
manipulating prices.
The five jewellers fined were Shanghai Laofengxiang Co, Ltd,
Shanghai Laomiao Jewelry, Shanghai First Asia Jewelry, Shanghai
Cheng Huang Jewelry and Shanghai Tianbao Longfeng. The $1.7
million fine amounts to about 1 percent of their 2012 sales.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, the world's
biggest jewellery retailer by market value, is also being
investigated for price fixing, China's official People's Daily
newspaper reported last month.
Chow Tai Fook has said it follows "its own gold pricing
mechanism, and is not subject to the constraints or restrictions
of any association or other jewellery retailers".
A spokesperson for Chow Tai Fook contacted on Monday said
the company has not been fined.
($1 = 6.1230 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Aileen Wang and Koh Gui Qing in BEIJING and Yimou
Lee in HONG KONG; Edited by Ron Popeski)