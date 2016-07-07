BEIJING, July 7 China's gold reserves stood at 58.62 million fine troy ounces at the end of June, up from 58.14 million at the end of May, the central bank said on Thursday.

China began updating its reserve figures on a monthly basis in June 2015. Prior to that, the reserve figures were not updated regularly. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Himani Sarkar)