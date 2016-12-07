FTSE suffers worst day in three weeks but Trump slide eases
* Berendsen skyrockets as it rejects Elis takeover offer (Adds details, closing prices)
BEIJING Dec 7 China's gold reserves totalled 59.24 million fine troy ounces at the end of November, unchanged from a month earlier, the central bank said on Tuesday.
The reserves were valued at $69.8 billion, down from $75.3 billion at the end of October, reflecting the drop in the spot bullion price.
The world's second-largest economy ranks fifth on gold reserves after the United States, Germany, Italy and France. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.)
* Berendsen skyrockets as it rejects Elis takeover offer (Adds details, closing prices)
OTTAWA, May 18 Canada and the United States are unlikely to strike a deal on a protracted dispute over lumber exports by the time talks on renewing NAFTA start in mid-August, a source close to the file said on Thursday.