SINGAPORE Dec 7 China likely added nearly 21 tonnes of gold to its reserves in November, according to Reuters calculations from central bank data on Monday.

The value of China's gold reserves stood at $59.52 billion at the end of November, compared with $63.26 billion at the end of October, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on its website.

That would amount to 56.05 million troy ounces or 1,743.364 tonnes, according to Reuters calculations based on the London Bullion Market Association afternoon price on the last trading session of November.

Compared with October numbers, that would be an addition of 20.9 tonnes - the biggest monthly purchase by the PBOC since it revealed gold holdings in June this year for the first time since April 2009.

The Chinese central bank reveals volumes of its gold holdings only later in the month.

The acceleration in purchases was triggered by a slump in gold prices to near-six-year lows in November, which also explains the drop in the value of the reserves.

Gold slid nearly 7 percent last month, its biggest monthly dip since June 2013, hurt by a looming U.S. interest rate hike.

China is the world's sixth largest official sector gold holder after the United States, Germany, the International Monetary Fund, Italy and France.

Gold reserves still make up less than 2 percent of China's total reserves, a factor the market believes will drive the PBOC to continue buying.

China previously considered its gold holdings a state secret and did not report its holdings on a monthly basis to the International Monetary Fund like most other countries.

It started disclosing gold reserves in June in a bid to increase transparency as Beijing campaigned to include the yuan in the IMF's special drawing rights basket. The yuan was admitted to the IMF's benchmark currency basket on Nov. 30. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)