SHANGHAI Oct 28 The Shanghai Gold Exchange
(SGE) has signed a deal to allow the Dubai Gold & Commodities
Exchange (DGCE) to be the first foreign market platform to use
its new yuan-based gold fix to develop derivative products, the
Chinese exchange said on Friday.
The Dubai exchange will use the yuan-denominated gold price
as a benchmark to launch a Shanghai gold futures contract, SGE
said in a statement, the latest step in a broad push by top
consumer China to increase its power and influence over bullion
pricing in the global market.
SGE Chairman Jiao Jinpu said in the statement that Dubai is
an important country for China's one belt, one road policy and
that the tie-up will help promote globalization for China's gold
market. The chairman had said early last week that the exchange
would sign a deal with DGCE this week.
SGE, the world's biggest physical bullion exchange, launched
a yuan-denominated gold benchmark in April. The Chinese
benchmark price was derived from a 1
kg-contract traded by 18 participants on the exchange.
The members in the yuan gold-fixing process include China's
big four state-owned banks; Standard Chartered, ANZ
and Swiss-based precious metals house MKS; and
jewellery retailers and gold miners.
The total trading volume since its launch has reached 384.26
tonnes by the end of September, with a total value of 105.5
billion yuan ($15.56 billion), the exchange said.
Transparency in the fixing process has come under scrutiny
since a scandal broke in 2012 over the rigging of the London
interbank offered rate, or Libor.
The London gold fix, previously set via a teleconference
among banks and facing allegations of manipulation, was replaced
in 2015 by electronic auctions.
($1 = 6.7796 Chinese yuan)
