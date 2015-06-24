* China central bank may approve fix anytime now -sources
* Around 15 Chinese banks expected to participate initially
* Traders eyeing Shanghai bullion conference for more
details
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SHANGHAI, June 24 China is expected to receive
approval from its central bank for a yuan-denominated gold fix
"anytime now", with more details about the scheme potentially
set to emerge at a major industry conference this week, sources
told Reuters.
The world's top gold producer and one of the biggest
consumers wants to be a price-setter for bullion and is
asserting itself at a time when the global dollar-denominated
benchmark, the century-old London fix, is under scrutiny for
alleged price-manipulation.
If the yuan fix takes off, China could compel buyers in the
mainland and foreign suppliers to pay the local price, making
the London fix less relevant in the world's biggest bullion
market. However, given the yuan is not fully convertible, the
two fixes could exist side by side globally.
The Shanghai Gold Exchange (SGE), on whose international
platform the yuan-denominated fix will be launched, submitted
details of the fixing process, and rules and regulations for
participants, to the People's Bank of China (PBOC) a few weeks
ago, sources familiar with the matter said.
"They may approve it anytime now," said one of the sources
directly involved in the process, who declined to be named
because of rules on talking to media.
The SGE and PBOC did not reply to requests for comment.
The source, however, said more details would be announced at
the LBMA Bullion Market Forum in Shanghai on Thursday if the
PBOC approval comes through before the conference.
Once SGE gets PBOC approval, it will work to sign up Chinese
and foreign banks for the fix, with an aim to launch it later
this year. Around 15 Chinese banks are expected to participate
initially, the source said.
The exchange has held talks with foreign banks regarding the
fix but they could be reluctant to participate at a time when
U.S. and European regulators are scrutinising benchmarks across
asset classes following the manipulation of the London interbank
offered rate, or Libor.
"The PBOC is supportive (of the fix)," said a source at a
foreign bullion bank. "SGE's challenge is to find the
participants to be part of the process."
In a trial run for the fix in April, some foreign banks
participated along with many major Chinese banks.
While details of the fix are yet to be revealed, sources say
it would be derived from a contract traded on the bourse for a
few minutes, with the exchange acting as the central
counterparty. That could make the process transparent -
addressing one of the big concerns about the London fix.
The yuan fix is the most recent effort by SGE to boost
China's position in the global gold market. The exchange opened
an international bourse in September 2014, allowing foreigners
to trade yuan-denominated contracts for the first time.
(Additional reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)