BEIJING, March 30 Chinese authorities have
closed 66 golf courses in a renewed crackdown on courses built
in contravention of rules designed to protect arable land and
save water, China's top economic planning body said on Monday.
The central government last year ordered the demolition of
courses built by five mainly little-known developers, the first
real sign of enforcement of a 2004 ban.
The ban was imposed to protect China's shrinking land and
water resources in a country home to a fifth of the world's
population but which has just 7 percent of its water.
Another reason was because the high use of fertiliser and
pesticide to grow grass for golf courses was causing water
pollution.
"Governments at all levels and relevant State Council organs
have proactively carried out golf course rectification work and
have achieved phased results," the National Development and
Reform Commission said in a brief statement.
"At present, all levels of government have already banned
the building of a series of illegal golf courses, and the
rectification work has seen initial success," it added.
Three of the courses it named in its list of the 66 shut
were in Beijing, with the others spread out across the country,
including in the barren inland region of Ningxia.
The only part of China supposed to be exempt from the ban is
the southern resort island of Hainan, though the list included
three courses there.
Golf has come a long way in China since it was banned as a
bourgeois excess by late leader Mao Zedong, with many wealthy
Chinese seeing it as a way to affirm their status.
