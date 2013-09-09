BEIJING, Sept 9 China charged a well-known
businesswoman, who has ties to a disgraced former railways
minister, with bribery and illegal business activities on
Monday, state media reported.
Ding Shumiao, helped 23 businesses win railway construction
contracts and funnelled 49 million yuan ($8 million) worth of
kickbacks to former railways minister Liu Zhijun, the official
China Daily said, citing Beijing prosecutors.
She also "offered sexual favours to Liu by arranging an
unidentified number of women for him", the paper said.
There was no immediate comment from either Ding or her
family about the report.
The China Daily report said Ding also intervened in bidding
for dozens of railway contracts through her relationships with
ministry staff and engaged in illegal business operations valued
at 178.8 billion yuan ($29.21 billion).
It appeared to be yet another example of the graft on which
China's ruling Communist Party has been cracking down. President
Xi Jinping has said graft threatens the party's survival.
Ding, 58, had humble beginnings as an egg seller but over
three decades built a business empire with interests in the coal
business as well as China's high-speed rail system.
Officials began an inquiry into Ding when an auditing
authority found a state-owned enterprise paid nearly 100 million
yuan ($16 million) to her company, the China Daily reported.
After a high-profile trial this summer, Liu received a
suspended death sentence, a uniquely Chinese punishment that
usually amounts to life in prison, for taking bribes and
steering contracts to associates.
Ding and her relatives accumulated 4 billion yuan ($654
million) in profits over several years with Liu's help, the
China Daily reported.
Other ministry officials have been charged with corruption
and abuse of power.
Zhang Shuguang, a former senior official with the Railways
Ministry, was charged last Tuesday with accepting more than 47
million yuan ($7.7 million) in bribes over 11 years.
China's Railways Ministry suffered a major blow to its image
when a 2011 crash between two bullet trains killed 40 people.
Funding high-speed train lines has left China's railway
system mired in debt.
(Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Paul Tait)