BEIJING, July 23 China on Tuesday ordered a
five-year suspension of the construction of new official
buildings, state media reported, in the latest move by President
Xi Jinping to crack down on extravagance and pervasive
corruption.
The decision was "made in accordance with the country's
frugality campaign", official news agency Xinhua said.
Some structures built in violation of regulations had
tainted the image of the Communist Party and stirred vehement
public disapproval, the agency said.
"The directive called on all party and government bodies to
be frugal and ensure that government spending goes toward
developing the economy and boosting people's wellbeing," it
added.
The ban also covered "glitzy structures" built as training
centers, hotels or government motels, it said.
Numerous scandals in recent years have centred on
extravagant expenditure on new government buildings by
officials, often in poverty-struck inland regions.
Some local governments have embezzled poverty-alleviation
and disaster-relief funds to build for themselves offices and
other facilities that sometimes resemble high-end resorts.
Xi, who took office in March, has made the fight on graft a
key objective of his administration, and the party has already
targeted everything from the use of government cars to liquor
served at official banquets.
Corruption is so bad it could hurt the party's grip on
power, Xi has warned although so far few high-level officials
have been caught in his dragnet and the party has shown no sign
of wanting to set up an independent graft-fighting body.
Similar orders in the past to rein in construction of
over-the-top government buildings have had little apparent
effect.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)