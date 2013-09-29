(Repeats story published late Friday; no change to text)
BEIJING, Sept 27 China, the world's top wheat
and rice consumer, will issue low-tariff import quotas for key
grains and cotton in 2014 at the same level as it allocated this
year, keeping a lid on imports of lower-priced overseas imports,
the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on
Friday.
The wheat import quotas are capped at 9.6 million tonnes,
corn at 7.2 million tonnes, rice at 5.3 million tonnes and
cotton at 894,00 tonnes.
China is keen to protect its farmers and levies high import
duties on agricultural products, effectively limiting imports of
staple grains. However under its WTO commitments it is obliged
to allow for a certain amount of imports with lower duties.
The low-tariff rate is 1 percent while grains imported
without the quota allocation would be charged a 65 percent
import duty.
Beijing typically allocates a larger share of the grain
quotas to state-owned companies, a policy which has seen private
feed mills seeking alternatives to corn in recent weeks after
they ran out of import quotas for this year.
Corn imports may reach the full quota level this year,
according to a forecast by the U.S Department of Agriculture, as
Chinese importers take advantage of the wide price gap between
overseas and domestic markets.
Domestic corn prices have rallied on stockpiling by Beijing,
which has pushed Chinese corn prices nearly 20 percent higher
than new U.S. corn.
China's wheat imports could also reach full quota levels,
according to some analysts.
It has already imported more than 6 million tons of wheat
this year after bad weather damaged domestic crops, said an
official think-tank this month. [ID:B9N0DU00D}.
