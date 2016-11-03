BEIJING Nov 3 China will eliminate more than 95
percent of its open air grains storage by 2020, according to a
government document, as it seeks to clamp down on waste and
modernise its agriculture sector.
Top grains grower China produced 621 million tonnes of the
farm crops last year but by some estimates as much as 100
million tonnes may be stored outdoors, leading to losses that
threaten the nation's food security.
Beijing wants to "optimize the grain storage capacity" and
"improve the modern grain logistics system and efficiency," said
the 13th five-year plan for the grain industry, published on the
website of China's State Grain Administration on Wednesday.
The target is easy to achieve, said Ma Wenfeng, an analyst
at Beijing Orient Agri-business Consultant Co Ltd, as the volume
of grain needing storage is set to fall following this year's
reform of the country's stockpiling system.
"Farmers hopefully will grow less," said Ma, as prices fall
closer to global levels and are no longer set by the government.
China added 82.5 million tonnes of grain storage capacity
between 2011 and 2015, more than 300 percent above government
targets, said the document, as the former stockpiling policy
encouraged farmers to plant more grain than was needed.
For the next five years, Beijing will maintain its grain
storage capacity at a "reasonable" level, added the document,
without adding a specific target.
The document also urged state-owned grain enterprises to
form large-scale conglomerates and expand overseas. By 2020, it
wants to have a "considerable number" of major grain enterprises
among the global leaders.
State-owned agriculture trader COFCO has pioneered the push
overseas, investing over $3 billion to buy Noble Group's
agribusiness and recently taking full ownership of Dutch grain
trader Nidera.
"The government should also encourage private enterprises
and apply the same policies to support them," added Ma.
(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom
Hogue)