BEIJING, March 7 Grain prices are unlikely to rise in the next five years, so China must focus on technology and cutting agricultural costs to boost rural incomes, Agriculture Minister Han Changfu said on Monday.

China is still targeting annual rural income growth of 6.5 percent between 2016 and 2020, Han said.

Prices are falling, work opportunities in cities are hard to find and it won't be easy to boost farmer incomes in coming years, he said.

The government is adopting a zero tolerance approach to food safety and will crack down on illegal additives including illegal pesticide use, he added. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk)