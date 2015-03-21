SHANGHAI, March 21 China will step up efforts to
increase grain output this year by providing stronger technical
guidance and more credit, the state-owned Xinhua News Agency
reported on Saturday.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has urged local governments to
take more measures to help farmers protect farmland and minimise
damage from accidents such as fires.
China's state cabinet has already ordered local governments
to take up more responsibility to maintain supplies and increase
reserves in the world's most populous nation.
Meanwhile, Vice Premier Wang Yang has also asked for more
technical guidance, capital supply and water conservation
projects to help farmers improve production and cope with
challenges such as drought, Xinhua said.
Local governments have long prioritised the expansion of
industries in order to boost tax income and have lacked
incentives to develop agriculture. Farming accounts for only a
small part of local GDP.
