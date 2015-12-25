BEIJING Dec 25 China will take steps to ensure
sufficient food supplies as it pushes forward with land reforms,
Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement from the annual
Central Rural Work Conference that ended on Friday.
Beijing has identified food security as one of its biggest
challenges over the next decade, with its population still
rising and vast tracts of its farmland already swallowed up due
to rapid urban and industrial growth.
"Food security is the bottom line of agricultural structural
reform," Xinhua said.
China has in recent years unveiled a series of reforms to
ease restrictions on the transfer of collectively owned land.
The government will protect farmland and ensure grain output
in major producing regions, trying to ensure food
self-sufficiency, Xinhua reported.
The government will offer preferential policies to
large-scale farms, lower production costs, and reduce
inventories of farm products, it said.
China said in August that it will launch a pilot programme
allowing farmers to use their land and property as collateral
for loans, in a bid to bolster support for the cash-starved farm
sector.
China has stuck to a 'red line' in arable land, a minimum
area mandated by the government to be reserved for growing crops
to ensure food security.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Hugh Lawson)