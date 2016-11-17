(Adds details)
BEIJING Nov 17 China Great Wall Asset
Management Corp, one of the country's Big Four state-owned
managers of distressed debt, is seeking five to eight foreign
and domestic strategic investors next year ahead of a market
listing, the group said late on Thursday.
China Great Wall said in December last year it planned to
list in Hong Kong or mainland China in the first half of 2017.
It is seeking potential foreign investors from financial
conglomerates, sovereign wealth funds, and long-term private
equity funds, according to Zhang Shixue, general manager of its
strategic development department.
For domestic investors, Great Wall is considering big
financial institutions, state-owned conglomerates as well as
private firms, Zhang said.
After the fundraising, the company will prepare for listings
both in Hong Kong and on the mainland China, he said.
Great Wall is one of four Chinese asset management companies
(AMCs) set up in 1999 to purchase bad loans from the country's
Big Four state-owned banks, which were facing an insolvency
crisis.
Vice President Zhou Liyao said at a news conference late on
Thursday Great Wall had handled more than 1 trillion yuan in bad
debt from financial institutions and alleviated debt burden for
more than 300 large and medium-sized state-owned companies
through debt-for-equity swaps.
Great Wall is also setting up a series of new industrial
funds, with a total value of 300 billion yuan ($43.7 billion),
over the next three years to expand its bad debt business,
including bad debt solutions, mergers and restructuring, as well
as real estate.
It is raising money from social capital, banks, insurance
companies as well as foreign capital for the funds, Lei
Hongzhang, general manager of Great Wall's asset operation
department, said.
Presently, China has two Hong Kong-listed asset management
companies, which are China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd
and China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd.
($1 = 6.8700 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs and Jane Merriman)