BRIEF-Shijiazhuang Kelin Electric plans to invest 160 mln yuan to buy property assets
* Says it plans to invest 160 million yuan ($23.40 million) to buy property assets
HONG KONG May 25 China Great Wall Asset Management Co, one of the country's Big Four state-owned bad debt managers, is looking to raise about $1 billion ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong in 2018, IFR reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the plans.
The company has invited banks to pitch for a role in the pre-IPO funding round, which is expected to be completed before the end of the year, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Reuters could not immediately reach Great Wall for a comment. Great Wall plans to tap five to eight foreign or domestic strategic investors in the pre-IPO funding round, the company previously said. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
MADRID, June 23 The deputy governor of the Bank of Spain on Friday said it suspected Banco Popular did not present all the collateral it had available in order to obtain liquidity and avoid being resolved by European authorities and sold for one euro.