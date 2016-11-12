BEIJING Nov 12 China has removed Dong Mingzhu,
one of China's most prominent businesswomen, from the post of
chairperson of state-owned conglomerate Gree Group, but retained
her as the head of its electronics arm, state news agency Xinhua
reported.
The move was ordered by the State-owned Assets Supervision
and Administration Commission of Zhuhai city in China's southern
Guangdong province, where Gree is based, Xinhua said.
Citing sources with the commission, Xinhua said the changes
to Dong's role was "normal" because she was not allowed to serve
as both group chairperson and the head of its listed subsidiary,
Gree Electric Appliances Inc.
Neither Dong nor Gree Group representatives could be reached
immediately for comment. Officials at the commission also could
not be reached for comment.
The outspoken Dong is regarded as one of the most successful
Chinese businesswomen, with Gree becoming a top air-conditioning
manufacturer in China and a significant player in the world
market.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)