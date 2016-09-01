(adds details, quotes, previous HONG KONG)
BEIJING, Sept 1 The People's Bank of China
(PBOC) said on Thursday it may issue low-interest loans to
commercial banks and help banks to buy green bonds and
securities as part of an official campaign to promote
environmental investment.
The green finance campaign includes plans to develop a green
bond market to provide medium- and long-term financing for
environmentally-friendly projects. Banks and companies will be
allowed to issue green bonds.
PBOC Vice Governor Chen Yulu said on Thursday the
authorities would improve the regulation of green finance to
help manage risk in environmental investments.
"Under the prerequisite of controlling risks, the central
bank will chose suitable specific tools to support the
development of green finance," Chen said in a statement on the
bank's website on Thursday.
Officials have said they would make "green finance" a top
priority for the country as they tackle pressing environmental
issues to improve China's ecological record.
Chen's announcement follows a joint statement on green
finance issued late on Wednesday by the PBOC and key government
departments including financial regulators, the Finance Ministry
and the State Planning Commission.
