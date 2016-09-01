(adds details, quotes, previous HONG KONG)

BEIJING, Sept 1 The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Thursday it may issue low-interest loans to commercial banks and help banks to buy green bonds and securities as part of an official campaign to promote environmental investment.

The green finance campaign includes plans to develop a green bond market to provide medium- and long-term financing for environmentally-friendly projects. Banks and companies will be allowed to issue green bonds.

PBOC Vice Governor Chen Yulu said on Thursday the authorities would improve the regulation of green finance to help manage risk in environmental investments.

"Under the prerequisite of controlling risks, the central bank will chose suitable specific tools to support the development of green finance," Chen said in a statement on the bank's website on Thursday.

Officials have said they would make "green finance" a top priority for the country as they tackle pressing environmental issues to improve China's ecological record.

Chen's announcement follows a joint statement on green finance issued late on Wednesday by the PBOC and key government departments including financial regulators, the Finance Ministry and the State Planning Commission. (Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong and Kevin Yao in Beijing; Additional reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore and Meg Shen in Hong Kong; Editing by Mark Heinrich)