* Majority of open group-buying sites losing money
* Those with most money to lose will win-consultant
* Counterfeit coupons plague industry, consumers
By Melanie Lee
SHANGHAI, Dec 1 Faced with accusations of
selling fake goods and competition from thousands of copycats,
China's frenetic group-buying sector is sobering up, with dozens
of websites reportedly shut and venture capital shunning the
industry.
Group-buying websites provide daily deals to consumers by
offering discounts on goods and services at rates that are
pre-negotiated with vendors.
China has almost 6,000 group-buying websites, most of them
backed by venture capital firms. The country saw 456 shut in
October, taking the total of shuttered websites to 1,483 this
year, group-buying website aggregator Lingtuan said in a report
last month.
Nearly all of the sites still operating are losing money,
analysts say.
"No investor with the goal of making money is wasting
additional money on group buy right now," said Michael
Clendenin, managing director of Shanghai-based consultancy,
RedTech Advisors.
"Even e-commerce overall is losing its appeal because of the
hypercompetitive nature of the Chinese market in which only
those with the most money to lose will eventually win,"
Clendenin said.
The success of Groupon Inc's business model and the
industry's low barriers to entry led to a creation of the
thousands of group-buying clones in China who found themselves
advertising heavily and slashing their portion of the
revenue-share with vendors to survive.
Lashou Group Inc, China's top group-buying website, earlier
this month delayed its U.S. listing, citing "corporate
developments," while Groupon Inc, the world's largest
group-buying website, is now trading below its initial public
offering price.
"There is very little, if any, liquidity in this sector now
and with Groupon now below 50 percent of its peak, you can
expect virtually no new investments in this sector particularly
in China," said Gary Rieschel, managing director of Qiming
Venture Partners. "There was over $700 million invested in Group
buying sites in China in the last 18 months. Eighty percent of
that money will yield no return."
FAKE COUPONS?
Gaopeng, the joint venture company set up by Groupon and
Tencent Holdings, came under fire last month after it
unwittingly sold fake Tissot watches to customers.
The firm, which shut 10 offices in August and laid off
hundreds of staff, most recently sold McDonald's coupons
that were not endorsed by McDonald's, leaving consumers holding
the bag, according to local media reports.
The sale of fake goods is a common problem in China due to
unreliable supply chains and vendors who forge documents, not so
much due to the malicious intent of some website, analysts said.
There is little future for companies that only operate
group-buying websites and the winners will likely emerge from
those with other operations, such as Renren Inc's Nuomi
and Taobao's Juhuasuan, which have more cash to spend, they
said.
"I expect these independent companies to continue weakening
in the first half of 2012, at which point the integrated firms
like Renren's Nuomi and Taobao's Juhuasuan will launch fresh
marketing campaigns that will help them snatch market share from
weakened independent competitors," said Clendenin.