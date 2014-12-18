(The authors are Reuters Breakingviews columnists. The opinions
expressed are their own.)
By Peter Thal Larsen and Robyn Mak
HONG KONG Dec 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - How fast will
China's economy grow over the next two decades? Most economists
predict that the People's Republic will expand at a rate not
much lower than it has achieved in the past. Viewed in global
terms, that assumption looks a stretch. A new Breakingviews
calculator shows why.
China's GDP per head grew by an astonishing 9.85 percent a
year in the first decade of the millennium. If expansion
continued at the same rate, Chinese output would reach $65
trillion by 2033 - almost seven times the 2013 total. Assume GDP
per capita in the rest of the world goes on expanding by 2
percent. China's economy would account for more than 35 percent
of the world in two decades. That would be an even bigger
proportion than it achieved in 1820, before the country slipped
into a century of stagnation relative to the West.
Most economists accept that double-digit growth is in
China's past. However, many think the economy is still capable
of expanding at a rate only slightly slower than the 7.5 percent
it hopes to achieve in 2014. Even that seems ambitious over the
long term, however. If China's GDP per capita grows by 6.45
percent a year for the next 20 years - similar to the rate Japan
achieved between 1963 and 1983 - China's share of world output
would almost double to just over 22 percent.
Past growth owed much to a relatively young population
moving from the countryside to work in urban factories. In the
future, China's population will age and its workforce will
barely expand. Garnering more than a third of global output
would require Chinese workers to deliver heroic improvements in
productivity. Technological advances may help - though it seems
unlikely that China will be able to avoid sharing these with the
rest of the world.
An alternative possibility is that China's growth slows to
an annual rate of about 2 percent. That is what Harvard
economists Lawrence Summers and Lant Pritchett argue tends to
happen after countries exhaust their growth spurt. China's
four-decade expansion is unprecedented in modern history. But
its sheer size today makes sustained superlative growth even
more improbable.
CONTEXT NEWS
- Extrapolating past growth rates for China and India into
the future produces an Asiaphoria - "a view that the global
economy will increasingly be shaped and lifted by the trajectory
of the Giants," Lawrence Summers and Lant Pritchett wrote in a
paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research in
Oct. 2014.
- The paper studies historical periods of high economic
growth and concludes that they bear little relation to growth
rates in future years.
- The economists calculated that if China's GDP per capita
continues to expand at the same rate that it grew between 2000
and 2010, its economy will be $51.1 trillion larger in 2033 than
in 2013. If growth slows to 2 percent a year, China's economy
will be $4.98 trillion larger.
- If India's GDP per capita continues to grow at 6.01
percent a year, as it did between 2000 and 2010, the economy
will be $5.05 trillion larger by 2033. If growth slows to 2
percent a year, the economy will expand by just $1.39 trillion
over 20 years.
- Asiaphoria Meets Regression to the Mean: bit.ly/1BBWX5s
