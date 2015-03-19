(Corrects minister's name in second paragraph)
BERLIN, March 19 China's growth target of 7
percent for this year is appropriate and the country does not
need additional stimulus measures to meet it, deputy finance
minister Shi Yaobin told German newspaper Handelsblatt on
Thursday.
"I think the state should support the growth target with
certain measures. For example with appropriate economic, fiscal
and innovation policies. But there is no reason to take
additional measures to raise the pace of growth," Shi said.
He added that although Chinese growth was not expected to be
as strong as in previous years, it was still high compared to
other countries.
Weighed down by a property downturn, factory overcapacity
and local debt, China's economic growth is expected to slow to a
quarter-century low of around 7 percent this year from 7.4
percent in 2014.
