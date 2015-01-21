(In third paragraph, makes clear 7.4 percent growth rate was
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 21 Somewhat slower
growth will allow a reformed Chinese economy to become more
stable and should be good news, the head of China's central bank
said on Wednesday.
Zhou Xiaochoan, governor of the People's Bank of China, said
the People's Congress, the parliament, would discuss a lower
growth target at its annual session in March. He declined to
give a figure, saying it was for the Congress to set.
China announced on Monday that growth slowed to 7.4 percent
in 2014, the lowest rate for 20 years, and said fourth-quarter
growth was 7.3 percent, slightly higher than markets had
expected.
"If China's growth slows down a bit but economy becomes more
sustainable, that's good news," Zhou told the World Economic
Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
China's previous export-led growth rate had been
unsustainable and it was right for the government to focus on
structural reforms to make the economy more sustainable,
including a transition to renewable energy sources, he said.
"If the government pursues too high a growth rate, it will
postpone necessary structural reform," Zhou said. "What people
care more about now is structural reform. We'd like to sacrifice
a little bit lower growth rate as long as we have structural
reform."
