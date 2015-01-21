(Adds detail, background, combines stories)
By Paul Taylor
DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 21 Somewhat slower
growth will allow a reforming Chinese economy to become more
stable and should be good news, the head of China's central bank
said on Wednesday, after the country announced its lowest
expansion rate in 24 years.
Zhou Xiaochoan, governor of the People's Bank of China, said
the People's Congress, the parliament, would discuss a lower
growth target at its annual session in March. He declined to
give a figure, saying it was for the congress to set.
China announced on Tuesday that growth slowed to 7.4 percent
in 2014 - the lowest since 1990 - as property prices cooled, but
the figure was slightly higher than markets had expected.
"If China's growth slows down a bit but economy becomes more
sustainable, that's good news," Zhou told a global business
meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
China's previous export-driven expansion drive had been
unsustainable and it was right for the government to focus on
structural reforms to make the economy more sustainable,
including a transition to renewable energy sources, he said.
"If the government pursues too high a growth rate, it will
postpone necessary structural reform," Zhou said. "What people
care more about now is structural reform. We'd like to sacrifice
a little bit lower growth rate as long as we have structural
reform."
Chinese companies and local governments are struggling under
heavy debt burdens, keeping pressure on Beijing to take
aggressive steps to avoid a sharper downturn.
But Zhou said the central bank should keep monetary policy
stable because there was no serious nationwide real estate
problem despite falling prices in some cities.
A cyclical adjustment was under way in the property market,
which could be addressed in part by macroprudential policies
such as loan-to-value ratios rather than by monetary policy.
"For the central bank, we think basically to keep monetary
policy stable because this is not a nationwide serious problem,"
Zhou said.
"Generally, if the average indicator of the Chinese economy
is OK, the way for the central bank to have a specific policy
targeted to the real estate market is difficult," he said.
Zhou said Chinese markets were nervous because of the fall
in oil and commodity prices and he urged stock market investors
to focus on companies' fundamentals to avoid any potential price
bubble.
Cheaper oil and gas prices would give momentum to China's
economic growth and employment, because of its dependence on
imported fuel, but they could discourage switching to cleaner,
renewable energy sources, he cautioned.
"We worry a little bit that the price signal may give
disincentive for new energy types to develop, and could reduce
investment in new non-fossil energy," Zhou said.
Uncertainty about energy prices could delay investment in
solar, wind and other renewable power source, he added.
(Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)