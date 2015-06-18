LONDON/BEIJING, June 18 A British corporate
investigator freed from a Chinese jail last week has accused
officials there of deliberately withholding medical treatment to
try to force him to confess to a role in a scandal involving
drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK).
Peter Humphrey and his American wife Yu Yingzeng returned to
Britain on Wednesday evening after being sentenced in August for
illegally obtaining private records of Chinese citizens and
selling the information to clients, including GSK.
Their case unfolded alongside a Chinese investigation of GSK
that led to a $489 million fine and has been held up as an
example of the potential risks faced by foreigners gathering
information in China.
"We arrive here with a heavy toll on our health," Humphrey
said in comments emailed to Reuters via a family friend. "I have
a prostate tumour and Ying has kidney disease.
Humphrey, who has disputed allegations of wrongdoing, said
during his time in jail, prison officers deliberately obstructed
his requests for the appropriate medical attention.
"Every week in captivity I raised requests for the next step
in the medical process," he said. "I was always refused on the
grounds that I had not signed an admission of crime.
"Neither I nor Ying have ever admitted any guilt as charged.
We were not guilty of the offence with which we were charged and
convicted but my health was held hostage to signing such a
confession."
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said that
Humphrey's allegations about mistreatment were "not true".
"The relevant Chinese authorities acted in accordance with
the law and guaranteed his rights," Lu told reporters at a daily
news briefing.
Asked about Humphrey's claims of a forced confession, Lu
said, "I am astonished about this. It seems that his stance was
different before and after."
Humphrey and Yu, who ran risk consultancy ChinaWhys, had
been asked by GSK to compile a report into the origins of a sex
video involving the drug company's former China head, Mark
Reilly, which had been sent to senior executives at GSK along
with anonymous emails alleging corruption.
At the time, a GSK spokesman confirmed the video existed but
did not comment on how it related to the alleged bribery
scandal. He also said GSK, Britain's largest pharmaceutical
firm, had hired ChinaWhys to investigate the video.
