WRAPUP 3-Canadian subprime lenders race to shore up confidence as deposits withdrawn
* Home Capital shares fall as much as 29 pct; Equitable rallies
SHANGHAI, July 14 Prosecutors in China have filed charges against British investigator Peter Humphrey and his American wife, the official Xinhua news agency said on Monday, after the couple were detained last year following work they did for British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline PLC.
The case against the couple, suspected of illegally obtaining private information, has been passed onto the Shanghai Number One Intermediate People's Court for trial, the report said. (Reporting by Adam Jourdan and Hui Li; Editing by Kazunori Takada)
* Home Capital shares fall as much as 29 pct; Equitable rallies
NEW YORK, May 1 Shares on Wall Street mostly climbed on Monday, boosted by gains in Apple and other big tech stocks that more than offset a spate of weak economic data and pushed the Nasdaq Composite to another record high.