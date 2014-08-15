SHANGHAI Aug 15 British corporate investigator
Peter Humphrey and his American wife Yu Yingzeng do not plan to
appeal a Chinese court's decision to sentence them to prison, a
lawyer told Reuters on Friday.
"All us lawyers have met with the couple and they said they
don't want to appeal," said Humphrey's defending lawyer Zhai
Jian.
Humphrey was sentenced to 2-1/2 years in jail last week
while Yu was sentenced to two years in jail. The couple, who
ran risk consultancy ChinaWhys, were charged with illegally
obtaining private records of Chinese citizens and selling the
information.
They were detained last year following work they did for
British pharmaceuticals giant GSK, which is at the
centre of a separate government corruption investigation
involving hundreds of millions of dollars.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Miral Fahmy)