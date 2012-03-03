SHANGHAI, March 3 The southern Chinese province of Guangdong is studying a proposal to allow certain companies to apply for yuan-denominated loans in Hong Kong, the China Securities Journal reported on Saturday.

The newspaper reported that the proposal was still in the discussion phase.

China has taken a series of measures over the past two years to invigorate the offshore yuan market in Hong Kong as part of a longer-term plan to promote the use of the yuan overseas and ultimately make it a fully convertible and international reserve currency along with the U.S. dollar.

Currently, some Chinese firms are only allowed to issue bonds in Hong Kong. In January, China's top economic planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, gave its approval to 10 domestic banks issuing bonds in Hong Kong worth a combined 25 billion yuan ($4 billion). ($1 = 6.2982 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Nick Macfie)