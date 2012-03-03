SHANGHAI, March 3 The southern Chinese
province of Guangdong is studying a proposal to allow certain
companies to apply for yuan-denominated loans in Hong Kong, the
China Securities Journal reported on Saturday.
The newspaper reported that the proposal was still in the
discussion phase.
China has taken a series of measures over the past two years
to invigorate the offshore yuan market in Hong Kong as part of a
longer-term plan to promote the use of the yuan overseas and
ultimately make it a fully convertible and international reserve
currency along with the U.S. dollar.
Currently, some Chinese firms are only allowed to issue
bonds in Hong Kong. In January, China's top economic planner,
the National Development and Reform Commission, gave its
approval to 10 domestic banks issuing bonds in Hong Kong worth a
combined 25 billion yuan ($4 billion).
($1 = 6.2982 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Nick Macfie)