BEIJING Feb 17 Oil and gas operator Guanghui Energy Co Ltd's liquefied natural gas project and methanol plant are temporarily shut after a fire mishap at the company's energy complex in Hami in western Xinjiang, the company said in a filing to the exchange.

A 1.2 million-per-tonne methanol project and an LNG plant with 500 million tonnes of production capacity per year caught fire on Thursday night due to gas leakage, the company said.

The fire, which left two people injured, was put out late Thursday night.

At present, the company is preparing to restart the factory and investigate the cause of the mishap, it stated. (Reporting by Meng Meng and Josephine Mason; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)