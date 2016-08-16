BEIJING Aug 16 Bank of Guiyang, the former city commercial lender based in China's southwest Guizhou province, gained the maximum 44 percent on debut Tuesday, the latest bank to raise funds in public markets and through private placements.

The bank's shares jumped to 12.23 yuan, a gain of 3.74 yuan per share from its opening price.

Most Chinese firms rise 44 percent, the most allowed, on their debut, partly due to regulators' guidance on IPO prices.

China's banks have issued 620 billion yuan ($93.47 billion)in equity, including share capital raises and preference share issues, between the second half of 2014 and first half of 2016, according to research published by UBS Securities in Hong Kong.

Bank of Guiyang, which raised 4.25 billion yuan by selling at 8.49 yuan per share, earlier said its initial public offering had attracted interest amounting to 1,340 times the amount offered.

China's third largest city commercial lender Bank of Jiangsu raised around 7.24 billion yuan in its IPO in early August.

China Zheshang Bank raised $1.94 billion in March and is the biggest new listing in Hong Kong so far this year, and Bank of Tianjin raised another $990 million in the same month.

In 2015, Bank of Jinzhou, Bank of Qingdao and Bank of Zhengzhou raised $2.3 billion in funds in Hong Kong.

China's commercial banks have been scrambling to raise capital to help recapitalize their operations and write-off rising bad debt.

Bank of Guiyang reported its non-performing loan ratio reached 1.48 percent at the end of 2015, amounting to 1.234 billion yuan.

The NPL ratio for China banks hit 1.81 percent at the end of June, according to data from the China Banking Regulatory Commission.

($1 = 6.6332 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Matthew Miller and Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)