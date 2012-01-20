SHANGHAI Jan 20 China brokerage Sealand Securities Co has planned to raise up to 5 billion yuan ($791.55 million) via a private share placement to replenish capital, the company said on Friday.

The funds will mainly be used to raise the company's capital and expand its business, it said in a filing with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

The company will issue up to 494 million shares to a maximum of 10 selected investors at a floor price of 10.12 yuan per share, the company said. ($1 = 6.3167 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Melanie Lee; Editing by Ken Wills)