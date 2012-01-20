BRIEF-Shui On Land Ltd says entered into subscription agreement
* Entered into subscription agreement with Standard Chartered Bank & UBS in connection with issue by Shui On Development
SHANGHAI Jan 20 China brokerage Sealand Securities Co has planned to raise up to 5 billion yuan ($791.55 million) via a private share placement to replenish capital, the company said on Friday.
The funds will mainly be used to raise the company's capital and expand its business, it said in a filing with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.
The company will issue up to 494 million shares to a maximum of 10 selected investors at a floor price of 10.12 yuan per share, the company said. ($1 = 6.3167 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Melanie Lee; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Entered into subscription agreement with Standard Chartered Bank & UBS in connection with issue by Shui On Development
BRASILIA, June 12 The Brazilian Social Democratic Party, the main ally of President Michel Temer, said on Monday it would stay in his coalition for now, despite a move by younger members to break away from the scandal-plagued government.